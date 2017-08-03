501.5
Home » Latest News » World News » Middle East News » Russia: Truce to go…

Russia: Truce to go into effect in another Syria ‘safe zone’

By The Associated Press August 3, 2017 4:14 am 08/03/2017 04:14am
Share
FILE - In this July 26, 2017 file photo, black smoke rises from a coalition airstrike which attacked an Islamic State militant position, on the front line on the eastern side of Raqqa, Syria. The Trump administration told Congress on Wednesday, Aug. 2, 2017, it has sufficient legal authority for military force against the Islamic State in Iraq and Syria based on the 2001 law to counter al-Qaida. (AP Photo/Hussein Malla, File)

MOSCOW (AP) — Russia’s Defense Ministry says a cease-fire has been agreed on in another of the four planned safe zones in war-torn Syria.

The ministry’s spokesman, Maj. Gen. Igor Konashenkov, says the truce should go into effect at noon on Thursday in the rebel-held area north of the city of Homs.

Earlier, truces have already gone into effect in other areas of the four zones.

The truces are taking hold even as U.S.-backed Syrian opposition forces are battling to rout Islamic State militants from their self-declared capital of Raqqa.

Russia and Iran, both supporters of Syrian President Bashar Assad, and Turkey, which backs rebels fighting Syrian government forces, agreed on a plan in May to establish four “de-escalation” zones in Syria, pressing Assad’s air force to halt flights over the designated areas.

Copyright © 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

More News

Topics:
Europe News Latest News Middle East News World News
Advertiser Content


Don't Miss

August Entertainment Guide 2017

Fill up your calendar with these events around town.

Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!

Recommended
Latest

Star Wars

Every Star Wars movie ranked

What are the best and worst “Star Wars” movies ever made?