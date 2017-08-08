Rocket fired from Gaza hits southern Israel

JERUSALEM (AP) — The Israeli military says a rocket fired from the Gaza Strip struck an open area outside the coastal city of Ashkelon, causing no injuries or damage.

Moments earlier on Tuesday air raid sirens sounded in areas of southern Israel bordering the Palestinian enclave.

There was no immediate claim of responsibility for the rocket launch.

Israel has seen occasional rocket fire from the Gaza Strip in the three years since its last war with the Palestinian militant group Hamas. Most have been claimed by Salafist groups in the territory.

