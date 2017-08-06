501.5
Rights group: Israel bans Gazans from traveling with laptops

By The Associated Press August 6, 2017 1:11 pm 08/06/2017 01:11pm
JERUSALEM (AP) — A rights group says Israel has imposed new travel restrictions on Palestinians, preventing them from leaving blockaded Gaza with laptops.

The ban also applies in the opposite direction — an Associated Press reporter was barred Sunday from taking his laptop into Gaza.

Cogat, an Israeli defense body, referred questions to the Shin Bet security service. The Shin Bet says it is not aware of a laptop ban and will look into the matter.

The Israeli group Gisha, which advocates for greater freedom of movement for Gazans, says it was informed by Cogat last week that Gazans can no longer carry electronic devices, except mobile phones, when leaving the territory.

Israel and Egypt have enforced severe Gaza travel restrictions since the 2007 takeover of the territory by the Islamic militant Hamas.

