501.5
Home » Latest News » World News » Middle East News » Qatari ambassador back on…

Qatari ambassador back on the job in Iran

By The Associated Press August 26, 2017 6:53 am 08/26/2017 06:53am
Share

TEHRAN, Iran (AP) — Iran’s semi-official ISNA news agency is reporting that the Qatari ambassador to Iran is back on the job, ignoring the demands of Arab nations who are trying to isolate the energy-rich country.

ISNA reported that Ambassador Ali Hamad Alsulaiti arrived in Tehran on Friday and began working Saturday morning.

Qatar pulled its ambassador to Iran in early 2016 in a show of solidarity after attacks on two Saudi Arabian diplomatic posts in Iran following the Saudi execution of a prominent Shiite cleric.

The diplomatic crisis began June 5, when Bahrain, Egypt, Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates cut ties to Qatar alleging it was funding extremists and is too close to Iran.

Qatar and Iran share a massive offshore natural gas field that requires communication between the countries.

Copyright © 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

More News

Topics:
Business & Finance Government News Latest News Middle East News World News
Advertiser Content


Don't Miss

See what the White House looks like after renovations

After three weeks of renovations, President Donald Trump's Oval Office has a new look.

Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!

Recommended
Latest

Star Wars

Every Star Wars movie ranked

What are the best and worst “Star Wars” movies ever made?