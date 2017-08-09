501.5
Qatar scraps visit visa requirements for 80 nationalities

By The Associated Press August 9, 2017 8:20 am 08/09/2017 08:20am
FILE- In this Sunday, Jan. 16, 2011file photo, a man shows his pet falcon at a Doha's Souq Waqif, Qatar. Qatar is scrapping visa requirements for visitors from 80 countries as it weathers a boycott by its neighbors and gears up to host the World Cup in 2022. (AP Photo/Kin Cheung, File)

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates (AP) — Qatar is scrapping visa requirements for visitors from 80 countries as it weathers a boycott by four Arab states and gears up to host the World Cup in 2022.

Under the new policy announced by Qatar Airways and authorities on Wednesday, citizens of 33 mostly European countries can enter without a visa for 90 days in single or multiple trips during a 180-day period.

Americans, Britons, Canadians and citizens of 44 other countries can enter visa-free for an initial 30 days on single or multiple trips, and can extend that for a further 30 days.

Energy-rich Qatar’s economy has taken a hit since Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates, Egypt and Bahrain moved to isolate it two months ago over allegations it supports extremists. Qatar denies the charge.

