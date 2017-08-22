501.5
Palestinians seek answers from US envoy Kushner

By The Associated Press August 22, 2017 10:44 am 08/22/2017 10:44am
RAMALLAH, West Bank (AP) — A top Palestinian official says the Palestinians are hoping for some clear answers from the U.S. when White House envoy Jared Kushner returns to the region this week.

Ahmad Majdalani, a top aide to President Mahmoud Abbas, said the Palestinians asked Kushner for the U.S. position on two key issues — Israeli settlements and support for Palestinian independence — during his last visit to the region in June.

“Since then we didn’t hear from them,” he said Tuesday. “We hope they bring clear answers this time.”

Majdalani says the peace process cannot resume “from scratch.”

Kushner, who is President Donald Trump’s son-in-law, is expected to meet with Israeli and Palestinian officials on Thursday as he tries to restart talks. The last round broke down over three years ago.

Topics:
