Official: Syria to facilitate chemical weapons team mission

By The Associated Press August 12, 2017 10:38 am 08/12/2017 10:38am
DAMASCUS, Syria (AP) — A Syrian official says an international chemical weapons delegation will visit Damascus in the coming days vowing to facilitate its mission to uncover who used chemical weapons in the country earlier this year.

Deputy Foreign Minister Faysal Mekdad said the delegation of the Organization for the Prohibition of Chemical Weapons and U.N. Joint Investigative Mechanism is scheduled to arrive in Syria within 10 days.

Mekdad reiterated in an interview with The Associated Press his government’s denial of being behind the April 4 attack in the northwestern town of Khan Sheikhoun that killed nearly 100 people.

The United States blamed the Syrian military for the attack and launched a punitive strike days later on the Shayrat air base from where it said the attack was launched.

