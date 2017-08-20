501.5
Home » Latest News » World News » Middle East News » Lebanon presses its offensive…

Lebanon presses its offensive against IS near Syria border

By The Associated Press August 20, 2017 6:55 am 08/20/2017 06:55am
Share
Brig. Gen. Ali Qanso, chief military spokesman, speaks during a press conference at the Lebanese Defense Ministry in Yarzeh near Beirut, Lebanon, Saturday, Aug. 19, 2017. Lebanon's U.S.-backed army launched operations against Islamic State group positions inside the country on Saturday, to start the most serious engagement with the militants since they found a foothold here in 2014. (AP Photo/Bilal Hussein)

BEIRUT (AP) — The Lebanese Armed Forces have pressed their offensive in a mountainous region bordering Syria, capturing new hills from the Islamic State group.

Sunday’s gains come a day after the U.S.-backed army launched its biggest military operation yet against IS, who in 2014 gained a foothold along the tiny Mediterranean country’s border with Syria.

A military official said troops captured several hills in the outskirts of the Lebanese village of Ras Baalbek adding that army commander Gen. Joseph Aoun visited areas regained from the extremists.

The official spoke on condition of anonymity in line with regulations.

Simultaneously, the Syrian army and its ally, the Lebanese Hezbollah group, are pushing to clear IS militants from the Syrian side of the border, in the western Qalamoun mountain range.

Copyright © 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

More News

Topics:
Government News Latest News Middle East News World News
Advertiser Content


Don't Miss

'Her name is ringing out now'

Hundreds of mourners packed into a downtown Charlottesville theater to remember Heather Heyer, killed during last weekend's protests. See photos of the memorial.

Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!

Recommended
Latest

Star Wars

Every Star Wars movie ranked

What are the best and worst “Star Wars” movies ever made?