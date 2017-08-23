501.5
Home » Latest News » World News » Middle East News » Kuwait contains oil spill…

Kuwait contains oil spill off its southern coast

By The Associated Press August 23, 2017 4:42 am 08/23/2017 04:42am
Share

KUWAIT CITY (AP) — Kuwait’s state oil company says it has contained an oil spill off the Gulf country’s southern coast.

The Kuwait Petroleum Company said in a statement carried by the state news agency on Tuesday evening that cleanup teams took steps to break up the spill near power and desalination plants.

It says large volumes of floating oil have been removed, and that it has contacted oil companies to determine the source of the leak.

The oil spill came to light a week and a half ago. Authorities reported a second offshore oil spill on August 15.

OPEC member Kuwait has proven oil reserves of more than 100 billion barrels and produces 2.9 million barrels a day.

Copyright © 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

More News

Topics:
Business & Finance Latest News Middle East News National News World News
Advertiser Content


Don't Miss

Photos: Millions watch eclipse across US

An estimated audience of 200 million people watched the moon move in front of the sun, either in person, on TV or online.

Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!

Recommended
Latest

Star Wars

Every Star Wars movie ranked

What are the best and worst “Star Wars” movies ever made?