Israel’s ambassador returns to Egypt after 8 months away

CAIRO (AP) — Israel’s ambassador to Egypt has returned to his post, eight months after he and his small staff returned home because of unspecified security threats.

Cairo airport officials say the ambassador, David Govrin, flew back to Cairo on Tuesday with eight staff members. The ambassador and his staff are expected to resume work from the envoy’s suburban Cairo home.

The Israeli Embassy in central Cairo has been closed since protesters stormed it in 2011.

The Israeli Foreign Ministry had no immediate comment. The airport officials spoke on condition of anonymity because they were not authorized to speak to the media.

Prior to their departure in mid-December, the ambassador and his staff routinely flew home on Thursday and returned to their post on Sunday.

Copyright © 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.