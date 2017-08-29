501.5
Home » Latest News » World News » Middle East News » Israel's ambassador returns to…

Israel’s ambassador returns to Egypt after 8 months away

By The Associated Press August 29, 2017 9:28 am 08/29/2017 09:28am
Share

CAIRO (AP) — Israel’s ambassador to Egypt has returned to his post, eight months after he and his small staff returned home because of unspecified security threats.

Cairo airport officials say the ambassador, David Govrin, flew back to Cairo on Tuesday with eight staff members. The ambassador and his staff are expected to resume work from the envoy’s suburban Cairo home.

The Israeli Embassy in central Cairo has been closed since protesters stormed it in 2011.

The Israeli Foreign Ministry had no immediate comment. The airport officials spoke on condition of anonymity because they were not authorized to speak to the media.

Prior to their departure in mid-December, the ambassador and his staff routinely flew home on Thursday and returned to their post on Sunday.

Copyright © 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

More News

Topics:
Africa News Business & Finance Government News Latest News Living News Middle East News World News
Advertiser Content


Don't Miss

Harvey slams Texas

Harvey came ashore as the fiercest hurricane to hit the U.S. in 13 years and the strongest to strike Texas since 1961’s Hurricane Carla, the most powerful Texas hurricane on record.

Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!

Recommended
Latest

Star Wars

Every Star Wars movie ranked

What are the best and worst “Star Wars” movies ever made?