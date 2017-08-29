501.5
Home » Latest News » World News » Middle East News » Israeli ministers criticize court…

Israeli ministers criticize court ruling on African migrants

By The Associated Press August 29, 2017 6:11 am 08/29/2017 06:11am
Share

JERUSALEM (AP) — Israeli Cabinet ministers are lashing out at a Supreme Court decision placing limitations on the expulsion of African migrants and the terms of their incarceration for infiltrating into the country.

Yariv Levin of the ruling Likud Party called the judges’ considerations “post-Zionist” on Tuesday. Other ministers vowed to draft legislation that would bypass the decision.

The court ruled migrants could be expelled to third countries if they face danger in their country of origin. But it also said the state could not incarcerate them for more than 60 days in a bid to pressure them to leave.

Tens of thousands flooded into Israel from Africa, most from Eritrea and Sudan, before Israel erected a fence along its border with Egypt’s lawless Sinai Peninsula that has largely stopped the influx.

Copyright © 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

More News

Topics:
Africa News Government News Latest News Middle East News Supreme Court News White House World News
Advertiser Content


Don't Miss

Harvey slams Texas

Harvey came ashore as the fiercest hurricane to hit the U.S. in 13 years and the strongest to strike Texas since 1961’s Hurricane Carla, the most powerful Texas hurricane on record.

Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!

Recommended
Latest

Star Wars

Every Star Wars movie ranked

What are the best and worst “Star Wars” movies ever made?