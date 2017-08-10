501.5
Israeli military identifies Gaza homes with Hamas tunnels

By The Associated Press August 10, 2017 6:59 am 08/10/2017 06:59am
JERUSALEM (AP) — The Israeli military says it has identified two residential buildings in the Gaza Strip near the border that house entrances to Hamas militant tunnels.

The army released satellite images of the homes in the northern Gaza Strip on Thursday, a day after it struck Hamas targets in the Gaza Strip in response to a rocket strike on southern Israel.

Maj. Gen. Eyal Zamir, head of the Southern Command, said that in the event of a future conflict, the two buildings could be targeted and draw Israeli forces into civilian areas.

During a 2014 war, Hamas used tunnels to attack Israeli targets.

Israel came under heavy international criticism in the wake of the war over heavy Palestinian civilian casualties. Israel says Hamas is responsible because it uses civilian areas for cover.

