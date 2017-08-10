Israeli military demolishes homes of Palestinian attackers

JERUSALEM (AP) — The Israeli military says it has destroyed the West Bank homes of three Palestinians who attacked Israeli troops earlier this year, and closed up a fourth home.

Palestinian officials say the military destroyed two homes in the village of Deir Abu Mashal on Thursday, where two Palestinians involved in a June attack lived. The mayor says the forces couldn’t demolish a third house because it was connected to other homes.

The West Bank homes belonged to Palestinians involved in a June attack in Jerusalem in which an Israeli policewoman was killed.

Israeli troops demolished a third house in Silwad village that belonged to a Palestinian who struck and killed an Israeli soldier with his car in April.

Israel demolishes Palestinian attackers’ homes as a policy aimed at deterring future attacks.

Copyright © 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.