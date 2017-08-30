501.5
Israel will allow Al-Jazeera reporter to keep working

By The Associated Press August 30, 2017 6:07 am 08/30/2017 06:07am
JERUSALEM (AP) — Israel’s Government Press Office has decided not to revoke the credentials of an Al-Jazeera reporter after summoning him for questioning about comments made in an interview in support of Palestinian “resistance.”

Elias Karram was called in for questioning after the 2016 interview surfaced. But after a hearing, the GPO said Wednesday it had determined Karram does not consider himself part of the resistance and does not support violence.

It said it would monitor Karram’s work for the next six months.

The decision temporarily eases tensions between the Israeli government and the Arab satellite channel.

Israel’s communications minister, Ayoob Kara, has accused the station of inciting violence and is trying to shut it down. But his effort faces a number of legal and bureaucratic hurdles.

