Israel military says helicopter crashes, killing 1 pilot

By The Associated Press August 7, 2017 11:13 pm 08/07/2017 11:13pm
JERUSALEM (AP) — The Israeli military says a combat helicopter has crashed in a training accident, killing one pilot and critically injuring another.

The military said early Tuesday that the accident happened at an air force base in southern Israel and that an investigation has been launched. Pending its result, the air force command has ordered that all Israeli combat helicopters be grounded.

The military identified the pilot killed as Maj. David Zohar, a 43-year-old reserve pilot. A second officer was evacuated to a hospital after the craft crashed at Ramon air force base.

Israeli media said the Apache helicopter suffered a technical malfunction late Monday and crashed near the base’s landing pad.

