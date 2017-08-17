501.5
Israel destroys home of Palestinian who killed officer

By The Associated Press August 17, 2017
JERUSALEM (AP) — Israel’s military says forces have demolished the home of a Palestinian involved in attacks that killed a young female police officer in Jerusalem.

It said troops early Thursday destroyed the West Bank residence of one of the attackers.

Palestinians armed with an automatic weapon and knives assaulted officers on duty near Jerusalem’s Old City in June. Staff Sgt. Maj. Hadas Malka, 23, was rushing to respond to the initial attack when a Palestinian assaulted her with a knife.

Israel says the demolitions are an effective deterrent. Critics say it amounts to collective punishment.

Since 2015, Palestinians have killed 48 Israelis, two visiting Americans and a British tourist in stabbings, shooting and car-ramming attacks. In that time, Israeli forces killed over 255 Palestinians, most said by Israel to be attackers.

