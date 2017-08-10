501.5
Islamic group state claims attack on police in Egypt’s Sinai

By The Associated Press August 10, 2017 6:50 am 08/10/2017 06:50am
CAIRO (AP) — The Islamic State group has claimed responsibility for killing four Egyptian policemen in restive northern Sinai peninsula.

The group said in a Thursday statement carried by its news agency AMAQ and circulated on social media that its militants carried out the attack on Wednesday in the town of el-Arish.

The Associated Press couldn’t independently verify the authenticity of the statement.

State-run newspaper Al-Ahram newspaper said Wednesday that authorities are hunting the militants who opened fire on the policemen as they were riding in a private car.

Egypt in recent years has been battling a stepped-up insurgency in northern Sinai, mainly by militants from an Islamic State group affiliate. The campaign accelerated after the military ousted elected Islamist President Mohammed Morsi in 2013.

