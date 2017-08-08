501.5
Home » Latest News » World News » Middle East News » Iraqi Shiite militia says…

Iraqi Shiite militia says 40 of its fighters killed in Syria

By The Associated Press August 8, 2017 5:18 am 08/08/2017 05:18am
Share

BAGHDAD (AP) — A powerful Iraqi Shiite militia says at least 40 of its militiamen have been killed in an attack across the border in Syria.

The deputy head of the militia, which is known as Kattaib Sayeed al-Shuhadaa, blames U.S. forces for the assault.

The spokesman of the U.S.-led coalition, Army Col. Ryan Dillon, dismissed the allegation.

The militia’s Ahmed al-Maksousi says U.S. forces hit their base in Syria’s Jamouna area with artillery early on Monday. The area is about 12 kilometers — around 7.5 miles — from the Iraqi border. He claims that was followed by an on-the-ground attack by the Islamic State group.

Al-Maksousi says that along with 40 killed, at least 30 militiamen were wounded.

Several Iran-backed Iraqi Shiite militias have been fighting in Syria alongside Syrian government troops.

Copyright © 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

More News

Topics:
Latest News Middle East News National News World News
Advertiser Content


Don't Miss

Winners: WTOP's 2017 Top 10 contest

The votes are in! See who has the best barbecue, brews and brunch in the D.C. area!

Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!

Recommended
Latest

Star Wars

Every Star Wars movie ranked

What are the best and worst “Star Wars” movies ever made?