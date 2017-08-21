501.5
Home » Latest News » World News » Middle East News » Iraqi forces close in…

Iraqi forces close in on IS-held town west of Mosul

By The Associated Press August 21, 2017 7:48 am 08/21/2017 07:48am
Share
Belgian special forces soldiers sit on a rooftop with a guided-missile launcher, a few miles from the frontline, in the village of Abu Ghaddur, east of Tal Afar, Iraq, Sunday, Aug. 20, 2017. Iraqi forces have launched a multi-pronged assault to retake the town of Tal Afar, west of Mosul, marking the next phase in the country's war on the Islamic State group. Tal Afar and the surrounding area is one of the last pockets of IS-held territory in Iraq after victory was declared in July in Mosul, the country's second-largest city. (AP Photo/Balint Szlanko)

BAGHDAD (AP) — Iraqi forces have made significant progress as they close in on the Islamic State-held town of Tal Afar, west of Mosul, the U.S.-led coalition said Monday.

U.S. Army Col. Ryan Dillon, a coalition spokesman, told The Associated Press that Iraqi forces have retaken some 250 square kilometers (95 square miles) from the extremist group, though they have not yet pushed into the town itself.

“As we get into the urban areas — as we saw in Mosul and Raqqa — that’s where we’ll see the pace slow down, that’s where (IS) have placed their defenses,” he said.

U.S.-backed Iraqi forces drove IS from Mosul last month after a grueling, nine-month campaign to retake the country’s second largest city. U.S.-allied forces are currently battling IS in the Syrian city of Raqqa, the extremists’ de facto capital.

The operation to retake Tal Afar was launched early Sunday. Dillon said most of the territory retaken was in the Kisik junction area to the east of the town.

Tal Afar, about 150 kilometers (93 miles) east of the Syrian border, is in one of the last pockets of IS-held territory in Iraq.

Some 49,000 people have fled the Tal Afar district since April, according to the United Nations, sparking concern the displaced will exacerbate the humanitarian crisis that erupted during the Mosul operation. Nearly a million people remain displaced by the campaign to retake Mosul.

Copyright © 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

More News

Topics:
Latest News Middle East News National News World News
Advertiser Content


Don't Miss

'Her name is ringing out now'

Hundreds of mourners packed into a downtown Charlottesville theater to remember Heather Heyer, killed during last weekend's protests. See photos of the memorial.

Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!

Recommended
Latest

Star Wars

Every Star Wars movie ranked

What are the best and worst “Star Wars” movies ever made?