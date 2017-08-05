501.5
Home » Latest News » World News » Middle East News » Iran's president Rouhani sworn…

Iran’s president Rouhani sworn in for second term

By The Associated Press August 5, 2017 9:35 am 08/05/2017 09:35am

TEHRAN, Iran (AP) — Iran’s re-elected president Hassan Rouhani has been sworn in for his second term in an open parliament session.

Rouhani, 68, a moderate cleric who secured re-election on May 19, promised that his country will pursue a “path of coexistence and interaction with the world.”

Rouhani was first elected in 2013 with nearly 51 percent of the vote.

Iran’s state TV reported that more than 130 high-ranking officials from various countries and international organizations attended the ceremony in Tehran. Among them was EU’s foreign policy chief Federica Mogherini, who coordinates follow-up of Iran’s nuclear deal.

It was the first time in Iran’s history that a large number of foreign officials attended the president’s inauguration ceremony.

Copyright © 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

More News

Topics:
2016 Election News 2016 Presidential Election News Government News Inauguration Day 2017 Latest News Middle East News World News

Don't Miss

Sales tax holidays for Md., Va.

See when D.C. Maryland and Virginia are having their sales tax holidays — and which items are tax-exempt.

Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!

Recommended
Latest

Star Wars

Every Star Wars movie ranked

What are the best and worst “Star Wars” movies ever made?