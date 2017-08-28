501.5
Iranian state TV: Light, 4.9 magnitude quake injures 10

By The Associated Press August 28, 2017 1:39 am 08/28/2017 01:39am
TEHRAN, Iran (AP) — Iranian state TV is reporting that a light, 4.9 magnitude earthquake has injured 10 people in northern Iran.

The report says the pre-dawn temblor struck early on Monday about some 600 kilometers, or about 375 miles, northwest of the capital, Tehran, with a depth of 6 kilometers. It says those hurt sustained only slight injuries and were treated on site. There were no reports of fatalities.

The state TV says there was some damage to buildings in Sharabian district.

The U.S. Geological Survey put the quake’s magnitude at 5.0.

Iran experiences frequent earthquakes as it sits on major fault lines. In 2003, a magnitude 6.6 quake that flattened the historic southeastern city of Bam, killing 26,000 people.

