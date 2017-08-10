501.5
Iranian convicted of being spy in UAE gets 10-year sentence

By The Associated Press August 10, 2017 7:07 am 08/10/2017 07:07am
DUBAI, United Arab Emirates (AP) — An Iranian convicted of being a spy in the United Arab Emirates and trying to smuggle equipment for the Islamic Republic’s nuclear program has been sentenced to 10 years in prison.

The state-run WAM news agency reported late Wednesday that 48-year-old man, identified only by the initials H.R.M.H.M., imported the equipment from the U.S. with the intention of sending it onto Iran.

The report said the man would be deported after serving his sentence.

Iran long has described its nuclear program as peaceful. Western fears over it prompted sanctions later lifted by the 2015 nuclear accord with Iran, which capped its enrichment of uranium.

In April, a UAE court sentenced another Iranian identified by the initials S.M.A.R. to 10 years in prison for similarly trying to aid Iran’s nuclear program.

