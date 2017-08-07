Iran ridicules US push for inspecting its military sites

TEHRAN, Iran (AP) — Iran has mocked the U.S. push for inspections of the country’s military sites, calling it a “ridiculous dream that will never come true.”

This comes after U.S. officials said last month that the Trump administration is pushing for inspections of suspicious Iranian military sites in a bid to test the strength of the nuclear deal that Tehran struck in 2015 with world powers.

Iran’s Foreign Ministry spokesman, Bahram Ghasemi, told reporters on Monday in Tehran that this request is “possibly something that a satirist wrote up.”

The inspections are one element of what is designed to be a more aggressive approach by Washington to prevent Iran from obtaining a nuclear weapon.

President Donald Trump has repeatedly described the landmark 2015 nuclear deal between Iran and world powers as “bad.”

