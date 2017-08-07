501.5
Home » Latest News » World News » Middle East News » Iran ridicules US push…

Iran ridicules US push for inspecting its military sites

By The Associated Press August 7, 2017 6:45 am 08/07/2017 06:45am
Share

TEHRAN, Iran (AP) — Iran has mocked the U.S. push for inspections of the country’s military sites, calling it a “ridiculous dream that will never come true.”

This comes after U.S. officials said last month that the Trump administration is pushing for inspections of suspicious Iranian military sites in a bid to test the strength of the nuclear deal that Tehran struck in 2015 with world powers.

Iran’s Foreign Ministry spokesman, Bahram Ghasemi, told reporters on Monday in Tehran that this request is “possibly something that a satirist wrote up.”

The inspections are one element of what is designed to be a more aggressive approach by Washington to prevent Iran from obtaining a nuclear weapon.

President Donald Trump has repeatedly described the landmark 2015 nuclear deal between Iran and world powers as “bad.”

Copyright © 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

More News

Topics:
Government News Latest News Middle East News National News World News
Advertiser Content


Don't Miss

Winners: WTOP's 2017 Top 10 contest

The votes are in! See who has the best barbecue, brews and brunch in the D.C. area!

Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!

Recommended
Latest

Star Wars

Every Star Wars movie ranked

What are the best and worst “Star Wars” movies ever made?