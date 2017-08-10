501.5
Iran executes young man who was arrested at age 15

Iran executes young man who was arrested at age 15

By The Associated Press August 10, 2017 8:31 am 08/10/2017 08:31am
TEHRAN, Iran (AP) — A semi-official Iranian news agency is reporting that a young Iranian man who was arrested, convicted and sentenced to death as a child, has been executed.

Amnesty International called Thursday’s execution of Alireza Tajiki “shameful.” Tajiki was 15 years old when he was arrested six years ago for murder and sodomy.

The Thursday report by Ana.ir quoted general prosecutor of Shiraz city Ali Salehi as saying the execution took place Thursday morning and was “legal.” He said Tajiki had a “fair and just” prosecution.

Salehi said Iran’s Supreme Court upheld the execution following an appeal.

Under Iranian law, murder, rape, sodomy and armed rubbery are punishable by death.

