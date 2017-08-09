Iran detains 64 half-naked youths at pool party

TEHRAN, Iran (AP) — Iran’s state TV is reporting that authorities have detained 64 youths at a pool party in central Isfahan province.

The Wednesday report by the TV news website iribnews.ir says provincial Islamic Revolutionary Guard forces and local police arrested 64 “half naked” youths at a pool party on the outskirts of Isfahan city on Tuesday.

The report said the youngsters were dancing and drinking alcoholic beverages.

The state TV station also said some partygoers published video from the event on social networks to “encourage decadence.”

Drinking alcohol and mixed parties of unrelated men and women are illegal and considered a sin under Islamic law in Iran.

Copyright © 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.