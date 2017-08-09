501.5
Home » Latest News » World News » Middle East News » Iran detains 64 half-naked…

Iran detains 64 half-naked youths at pool party

By The Associated Press August 9, 2017 7:09 am 08/09/2017 07:09am
Share

TEHRAN, Iran (AP) — Iran’s state TV is reporting that authorities have detained 64 youths at a pool party in central Isfahan province.

The Wednesday report by the TV news website iribnews.ir says provincial Islamic Revolutionary Guard forces and local police arrested 64 “half naked” youths at a pool party on the outskirts of Isfahan city on Tuesday.

The report said the youngsters were dancing and drinking alcoholic beverages.

The state TV station also said some partygoers published video from the event on social networks to “encourage decadence.”

Drinking alcohol and mixed parties of unrelated men and women are illegal and considered a sin under Islamic law in Iran.

Copyright © 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

More News

Topics:
Latest News Middle East News National News World News
Advertiser Content


0

Tysons Corner has changed drastically over the last few decades. Take a look at photos from the last 90 years of the area of Fairfax County.

Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!

Recommended
Latest

Star Wars

Every Star Wars movie ranked

What are the best and worst “Star Wars” movies ever made?