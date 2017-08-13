501.5
Hundreds suffer symptoms in Iran chlorine leak

By The Associated Press August 13, 2017 3:36 am 08/13/2017 03:36am
TEHRAN, Iran (AP) — Iranian state TV is reporting that more than 300 people suffered respiratory and other problems after a chlorine gas leakage in the country’s south.

The Sunday report says the victims have been taken to local hospitals in the city of Dezful, some 500 miles (805 kilometers) southwest of the capital Tehran. Thirty people were hospitalized and the rest were released.

The report said the gas leaked from reservoirs in an abandoned warehouse of the local water supply company.

Dezful, population 250,000, is located in oil-rich Khuzestan province.

