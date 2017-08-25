501.5
Gambia’s new president leaves to perform Muslim pilgrimage

By The Associated Press August 25, 2017 1:48 pm 08/25/2017 01:48pm
BANJUL, Gambia (AP) — Gambia’s government says new President Adama Barrow is leaving for Saudi Arabia to perform the annual Muslim pilgrimage known as the hajj.

This is not his first official trip overseas. Barrow was in Riyadh earlier this year for the American-Arab Islamic Summit.

Barrow won Dec. 1 presidential elections, defeating longtime leader Yahya Jammeh. Jammeh went into exile in Equatorial Guinea in January after a political standoff.

