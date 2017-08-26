FM says Iraqi forces have taken 70 percent of Tal Afar

BAGHDAD (AP) — Iraq’s foreign minister says Iraqi military forces have taken 70 percent of the Islamic State holdout town of Tal Afar.

Ibrahim al-Jaafari made the announcement at a news conference with his French counterpart on Saturday.

It comes a day after Iraqi military officials said forces had fought their way into the center of the town with help from the U.S.-led coalition.

Tal Afar is about 150 kilometers (93 miles) from Syria’s border and it’s among the last IS-held towns in Iraq.

