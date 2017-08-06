501.5
Home » Latest News » World News » Middle East News » Fire strikes another tower…

Fire strikes another tower in the Dubai Marina

By The Associated Press August 6, 2017 3:55 am 08/06/2017 03:55am
Share

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates (AP) — A fire has struck another high-rise tower in the Dubai Marina, just days after a blaze struck one of the world’s tallest residential towers in the same neighborhood.

Witnesses said firefighters had already begun spraying water inside of the Tiger Tower on Sunday. Some smoke earlier hung near the tower’s top floors as those inside evacuated the building.

Emergency officials could not immediately be reached for comment.

Early on Friday, a blaze hit the 86-story Torch Tower nearby. It was the second time in 2 ½ years that the more than 1,100-foot-tall (335 meters) tower has been ravaged by fire. The Torch, located in Dubai’s popular waterfront Marina district, also caught fire in February 2015. There were no major casualties reported in either blaze.

Copyright © 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

More News

Topics:
Business & Finance Latest News Living News Middle East News Real Estate News World News
Advertiser Content


Don't Miss

Sales tax holidays for Md., Va.

See when D.C. Maryland and Virginia are having their sales tax holidays — and which items are tax-exempt.

Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!

Recommended
Latest

Star Wars

Every Star Wars movie ranked

What are the best and worst “Star Wars” movies ever made?