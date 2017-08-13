501.5
Egypt officials: 2 militants killed in shootout with police

By The Associated Press August 13, 2017 8:31 am 08/13/2017 08:31am
CAIRO (AP) — Egyptian security officials say two suspected militants have been killed in a shootout with police in a province outside the capital Cairo.

The officials said the militants were found in a hideout in the province of Qaliubya on Sunday and are suspected of being involved in the killing of a policeman in July.

The officials requested anonymity because they were not authorized to brief the media.

Meanwhile, two police officers were killed and six were injured late Saturday after their vehicle was hit by an explosion in the town of el-Arish in the restive northern Sinai Peninsula, the officials said.

Insurgents have carried out scores of attacks in Egypt, especially in northern Sinai, since the ouster of former Islamist President Mohammed Morsi, whose one-year rule proved divisive.

