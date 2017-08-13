501.5
Home » Latest News » World News » Middle East News » Egypt detains train driver…

Egypt detains train driver 15 days over crash

By The Associated Press August 13, 2017 8:49 am 08/13/2017 08:49am
Share

CAIRO (AP) — Egypt’s prosecution has ordered the detention of a train driver following a deadly train crash near the coastal city of Alexandria that killed 43 people and injured scores.

A train coming from Cairo, Egypt’s capital, crashed into the rear of another that was waiting at a small station in the district of Khorshid, just east of Alexandria.

Prosecutors ordered on Sunday the driver of the Cairo train to be detained for 15 days pending investigation, and requested blood and urine samples to test for drugs.

In a meeting with President Abdel-Fattah el-Sissi on Saturday, Transport Minister Hesham Arafat blamed the accident on human error.

Egypt’s railway system has a poor safety record, mostly blamed on decades of badly maintained equipment and poor management.

Copyright © 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

More News

Topics:
Africa News Latest News Middle East News World News
Advertiser Content


Don't Miss

Restaurants in Rehoboth and Dewey

Beach-bound? Check out these restaurant recommendations from WTOP employees.

Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!

Recommended
Latest

Star Wars

Every Star Wars movie ranked

What are the best and worst “Star Wars” movies ever made?