Egypt blocks access to website of group supporting media

By The Associated Press August 17, 2017 12:00 pm 08/17/2017 12:00pm
CAIRO (AP) — Egypt has blocked internet access to the website of an international media watchdog that provides support for journalists and champions media freedoms.

Reporters Without Borders, also known under its French acronym RSF, said on Thursday that users in Egypt have been unable to access its website since Aug. 14.

RSF called on Egyptian authorities to provide an explanation as to the reason for the block.

An Egyptian watchdog, The Association for Freedom of Thought and Expression, says that at least 135 other websites have been blocked in Egypt in a sweeping campaign that started in May against sites critical of the government and the so-called VPN sites that help users bypass the block.

Among the websites blocked is the Qatar-based broadcaster Al-Jazeera and other local media platforms.

Topics:
Africa News Latest News Middle East News National News World News
