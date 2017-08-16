501.5
Egypt archaeologists discover tombs dating back 2,000 years

By The Associated Press August 16, 2017 7:21 am 08/16/2017 07:21am
This undated photo released by the Egyptian Ministry of Antiquities shows a sarcophagi in a Ptolemaic tomb in an area known as al-Kamin al-Sahraw, in the Nile Valley province of Minya south of Cairo. Egypt's antiquities ministry says that archaeologists have discovered three tombs dating back more than 2,000 years, from the Ptolemaic Period. (Egyptian Ministry of Antiquities via AP)

CAIRO (AP) — Egypt’s antiquities ministry says that archaeologists have discovered three tombs dating back more than 2,000 years, from the Ptolemaic Period.

The discovery was made in the Nile Valley province of Minya south of Cairo, in an area known as al-Kamin al-Sahrawi.

Tuesday’s statement by the ministry says the unearthed sarcophagi and clay fragments suggest that the area was a large necropolis from sometime between the 27th Dynasty and the Greco-Roman period.

One of the tombs has a burial shaft carved in rock and leads to a chamber where anthropoid lids and four sarcophagi for two women and two men were found. Another tomb contains two chambers; one of them has six burial holes, including one for a child.

Excavation work for the third tomb is still underway.

