501.5
Home » Latest News » World News » Middle East News » Dozens killed in airstrikes…

Dozens killed in airstrikes on Syrian city of Raqqa

By The Associated Press August 22, 2017 4:42 am 08/22/2017 04:42am
Share

BEIRUT (AP) — Syrian state media and opposition activists are reporting that airstrikes on the northern city of Raqqa have killed dozens of civilians.

U.S.-backed Syrian opposition fighters have been trying to capture the city from the Islamic State group since June 6, and have been marching under the cover of airstrikes by the U.S.-led coalition.

The Kurdish-led Syrian Democratic Forces now holds more than half of Raqqa, the de facto capital of IS.

The Britain-based Syrian Observatory for Human Rights said on Tuesday that airstrikes on Raqqa the day before killed 42 civilians including 19 children and 12 women.

The activist-run group Raqqa is Being Slaughtered Silently said 32 people were killed in airstrikes on one neighborhood alone.

Syrian state media said the airstrikes killed dozens.

They all blamed the U.S.-led coalition.

Copyright © 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

More News

Topics:
Latest News Middle East News World News
Advertiser Content


Don't Miss

Photos: Millions watch eclipse across US

An estimated audience of 200 million people watched the moon move in front of the sun, either in person, on TV or online.

Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!

Recommended
Latest

Star Wars

Every Star Wars movie ranked

What are the best and worst “Star Wars” movies ever made?