3 trapped under capsized boat at Turkish holiday destination

By The Associated Press August 2, 2017 5:16 am 08/02/2017 05:16am
ISTANBUL (AP) — Turkey’s state-run news agency says a tourist boat has sunk in the Aegean Sea, with coast guards working to recover three passengers trapped under the capsized vessel.

Anadolu news agency says 11 people were on the boat that sunk off the coast of Marmaris on Wednesday. Officials rescued eight people, including the captain, from the overturned boat.

Coast guard officials do not yet know what caused the boat to sink. The nationality of the passengers has not been released.

Marmaris is a popular tourist destination for both international and domestic travellers.

