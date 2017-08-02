501.5
2 Israelis injured in Polish soccer hooligan attack

By The Associated Press August 3, 2017 5:40 am 08/03/2017 05:40am
WARSAW, Poland (AP) — Officials say that masked soccer hooligans attacked staff traveling with an Israeli soccer team following a friendly match in Poland, slightly injuring two men.

Polish media and police say that the attack happened on Wednesday evening in Suchocin, about 35 km (22 miles) northwest of Warsaw, following a friendly between the Israeli club Hapoel Petah Tikva and a local Polish club.

A police spokeswoman, Kinga Drezek-Zmyslowska, said police were alerted after the match about an attack on two men who had traveled with the Israeli team.

She said the attack was apparently carried out by soccer hooligans and that police were trying to identify them. It was not immediately clear what caused the incident.

