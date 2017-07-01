501

Middle East News

Home » Latest News » World News » Middle East News » WHO: Cholera death toll…

WHO: Cholera death toll in Yemen rises to 1500

By The Associated Press July 1, 2017 7:59 am 07/01/2017 07:59am
Share

SANAA, Yemen (AP) — The World Health Organization says a rapidly spreading cholera outbreak in Yemen has claimed 1500 lives since April and is suspected of sickening 246,000 people.

WHO representative in Yemen Dr. Nevio Zagaria said in a news conference in Sanaa on Saturday that the number of suspected cases in the country’s second outbreak of cholera in six months has multiplied tenfold in the last two months.

The death toll rose from 1300 as announced two weeks ago by WHO, which put the number of suspected cases at 200,000 at the time. The organization said that a quarter of those killed by the disease in the war-torn country are children.

A two-year Saudi-led campaign against Houthi rebels has damaged infrastructure and caused medicine shortages in the Arab world’s poorest country.

Topics:
Health and Fitness News Latest News Living News Middle East News National News World News
Home » Latest News » World News » Middle East News » WHO: Cholera death toll…
Advertiser Content


Don't Miss

Watermelon recipes for summer

Slice, dice and spice up watermelon to incorporate into your daily dishes this summer.

Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!

Recommended
Latest

Star Wars

Every Star Wars movie ranked

What are the best and worst “Star Wars” movies ever made?

Middle East News