Vodafone Qatar restores service after widespread outage

By The Associated Press July 25, 2017 6:38 am 07/25/2017 06:38am
DUBAI, United Arab Emirates (AP) — One of Qatar’s two telecommunications companies says it has resolved a major network outage more than a week after its services failed.

Vodafone Qatar said on Tuesday that it has “fully restored” technical problems that took its 3G and 4G+ voice and data services offline, starting July 17. It blamed the outage on the failure of a key hardware component containing user information known as a “home location register.”

It is offering postpaid customers free data service to compensate them for lost services, while prepaid users get additional phone credit.

Vodafone and rival Ooredoo are both partly owned by government-linked entities. The outage happened as Qatar remains locked in a dispute with four other Arab countries that have cut ties with the Gulf country.

