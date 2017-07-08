501.5
US giving $638M aid to Yemen, Somalia, Nigeria, South Sudan

By The Associated Press July 8, 2017 11:13 am 07/08/2017 11:13am
JOHANNESBURG (AP) — The United States has announced more than $630 million in aid for Yemen, Somalia, South Sudan and Nigeria, where conflict has helped to cause what the United Nations calls the world’s largest humanitarian crisis in more than 70 years.

Saturday’s statement says the total U.S. humanitarian assistance to the four countries is now more than $1.8 billion this fiscal year.

While the United States is the world’s largest humanitarian donor, President Donald Trump’s proposed deep cuts to foreign aid have caused widespread concern.

Tens of millions of people in Yemen, Somalia, South Sudan and Nigeria face hunger amid conflict.

Yemen has the world’s largest cholera outbreak, while half of drought-hit Somalia’s 12 million people need aid. South Sudan’s civil war and Nigeria’s Boko Haram insurgency have contributed to severe hunger.

