UN Security Council to get report after Cyprus talks fail

By The Associated Press July 7, 2017 6:31 am 07/07/2017 06:31am
A girl hold up a board with a peace massage during a peace protest at Ladras or Lokmachi crossing point that connects the Greek Cypriot south and the Turkish Cypriots breakaway north, inside the U.N buffer zone in central divided capital , Nicosia, Cyprus, Thursday, July 6, 2017. U.N. Secretary-General Antonio Guterres is seeking to inject some momentum in peace talks aimed at reunifying the ethnically divided Mediterranean island of Cyprus. (AP Photo/Petros Karadjias)

GENEVA (AP) — A U.N. spokeswoman says the Security Council will receive a report on Cyprus in the coming days after the collapse of the latest diplomatic effort to reunify the long-divided Mediterranean island.

Alessandra Vellucci says the U.N. adviser on Cyprus, Espen Barth Eide, “very much” retains his post after nearly two weeks of talks in the Swiss Alpine resort of Crans-Montana ended before dawn Friday with no deal.

Britain’s government said it was “enormously disappointed at the failure to reach a conclusion,” and called for “calm reflection and consideration of next steps.”

Britain, a former colonial overseer of Cyprus, joined Turkey and Greece as “guarantors” of the talks.

Cyprus has been split since 1974, when Turkish troops invaded following a coup by supporters of uniting Cyprus with Greece.

