UAE foreign minister: No word on Qatari response to demands

By The Associated Press July 4, 2017 6:02 am 07/04/2017 06:02am
Emirati Foreign Minister Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan smiles during a news conference at the United Arab Emirates' Foreign Ministry with German Foreign Minister Sigmar Gabriel, in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates, Tuesday, July 4, 2017. Al Nahyan met with Gabriel and talked to journalists about the ongoing diplomatic crisis engulfing Qatar. (AP Photo/Jon Gambrell)

ABU DHABI, United Arab Emirates (AP) — The United Arab Emirates’ top diplomat says his country has yet to receive details on a response by Qatar to demands made by the Gulf federation and three of its allies.

Foreign Minister Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan told reporters in the Emirati capital, Abu Dhabi, on Tuesday that it would be premature to discuss further steps that could be taken against Qatar in its dispute with the Emirates, Saudi Arabia, Egypt and Bahrain.

The four countries early last month cut diplomatic ties to Qatar in large part over their allegations that it supports extremist groups. Qatar denies backing extremists.

They later issued a 13-point list of demands to Qatar to end the standoff. Qatar submitted a written response to mediator Kuwait on Monday.

