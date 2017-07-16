501.5
Turkish opposition: Govt blocks full probe into failed coup

By The Associated Press July 16, 2017 6:45 am 07/16/2017 06:45am
Turkey's President Recep Tayyip Erdogan waves to his supporters as he arrives to commemorate the one year anniversary of the July 15, 2016 failed coup attempt, in Istanbul, Saturday, July 15, 2017. Turkey commemorates the first anniversary of the July 15 failed military attempt to overthrow Erdogan, with a series of events honouring some 250 people, who were killed across Turkey while trying to oppose coup-plotters. (Presidency Press Service via AP, Pool)

ISTANBUL (AP) — Turkey’s main opposition party says the government is blocking a full investigation into last summer’s failed coup attempt.

Bulent Tezcan, the spokesman of the Republican People’s Party, said the government was using the commemorations for the anniversary of the failed July 15, 2016, coup to “write a fabricated history.”

Turkey blames U.S.-based cleric Fethullah Gulen for the botched coup attempt. He denies the allegations.

Tezcan said inquiries into how Gulen’s network allegedly rose within the state were obstructed to hide the “political side” of the coup and to protect the current government.

Tezcan, speaking Sunday to The Associated Press, says “the facts need to come out for the sacred memory of the 250 martyrs” — those who died resisting the coup.

