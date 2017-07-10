501.5
Turkey’s opposition leader visits prison and demands justice

By The Associated Press July 10, 2017 6:45 am 07/10/2017 06:45am
Kemal Kilicdaroglu, the leader of Turkey's main opposition Republican People's Party, talks during a rally following his 425-kilometer (265-mile) 'March for Justice' in Istanbul, Sunday, July 9, 2017. Kilicdaroglu along with thousands of supporters walked from the capital Ankara to an Istanbul prison, began to denounce the imprisonment of a party lawmaker but has grown into a wider protest of Turkey's President Recep Tayyip Erdogan's policies and the large-scale government crackdown on opponents in the wake of July 2016's failed coup attempt. (AP Photo/Lefteris Pitarakis)

ISTANBUL (AP) — The leader of Turkey’s main opposition party has visited a party lawmaker whose imprisonment inspired a 25-day protest march.

Enis Berberoglu was sentenced to 25 years in prison last month for allegedly leaking footage to an opposition newspaper suggesting Turkey smuggled arms to Islamist rebels in Syria.

Kemal Kilicdaroglu, the Republican People’s Party’s leader, told reporters outside an Istanbul prison on Monday that “justice has been convicted and jailed.” He says jailing people “unjustly” would create “deep wounds” in society.

The party leader marched 450 kilometers (280 miles) and was joined by tens of thousands in what grew into a protest of the massive government crackdown following last summer’s failed coup.

