Turkey marks 1 year since July 15 coup attempt quashed

By The Associated Press July 15, 2017 5:13 am 07/15/2017 05:13am
Turkey's President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, left, attends a ceremony marking the July 15, 2016 failed coup attempt anniversary, in Ankara, Turkey, Friday, July 14, 2017. Turkey commemorates the first anniversary of the July 15 failed military attempt to overthrow Erdogan, with a series of events honouring some 250 people who were killed across Turkey while trying to oppose coup-plotters.(Presidency Press Service/Pool Photo via AP)

ISTANBUL (AP) — Turkey is commemorating the first anniversary of quashing last summer’s coup attempt with events over the weekend in Istanbul and Ankara.

Thousands are expected at “national unity marches” in the two cities, and speeches are planned in parliament and at an iconic Istanbul bridge.

Turkish soldiers attempted to overthrow the government and President Recep Tayyip Erdogan using tanks, warplanes and helicopters on July 15 last year. The coup plotters bombed the country’s parliament and other locations but their attempt failed.

Heeding a call by the president and ignoring a curfew announced by the coup plotters, thousands of people went out on the streets to resist the coup. Some 250 people were killed and more than 2,000 were injured. Thirty-five coup plotters were also killed.

Copyright © 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

