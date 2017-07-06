501.5

Middle East News

Home » Latest News » World News » Middle East News » Turkey: EU parliament vote…

Turkey: EU parliament vote to end talks ‘terrible mistake’

By The Associated Press July 6, 2017 5:10 am 07/06/2017 05:10am
Share

ANKARA, Turkey (AP) — Turkey’s European Union affairs minister says a possible European Parliament vote to suspend accession talks with his country would go down in history as a “terrible mistake.”

Omer Celik made the comments Thursday at the start of talks with EU enlargement commissioner Johannes Hahn in Ankara, hours before the European Parliament is due to hold a nonbinding vote on a draft report that calls for the suspension of negotiations with Turkey due to concerns over its human rights and democracy.

Celik said Turkey expects “strong solidarity” from European legislators.

“Instead, we are getting calls for the negotiations to be suspended, which is extremely wrong,” he said.

The minister also said Turkey would never accept any proposal to reformulate EU-Turkish ties through a series of agreements on immigration, combating terrorism, and trade.

Topics:
Congress News Europe News Government News Latest News Middle East News National News World News
Home » Latest News » World News » Middle East News » Turkey: EU parliament vote…
Advertiser Content


Don't Miss

July 4 celebration in DC

Fireworks and other celebrations on the Mall drew thousands. See photos.

Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!

Recommended
Latest

Star Wars

Every Star Wars movie ranked

What are the best and worst “Star Wars” movies ever made?

Middle East News