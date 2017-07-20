501.5
Home » Latest News » World News » Middle East News » Turkey denies role in…

Turkey denies role in map showing US military posts in Syria

By The Associated Press July 20, 2017 1:25 pm 07/20/2017 01:25pm
Share

ANKARA, Turkey (AP) — The spokesman for Turkeys’ president says the government had no role in the publication by the Turkish state-run news agency of a map showing U.S. military posts in Syria.

The U.S. military said it had raised concerns with Ankara after Anadolu Agency published a map showing 10 locations where it says U.S. troops are located

The posts span a stretch of northern Syria controlled by Syrian Kurdish forces that the U.S. supports but that Turkey considers a terrorist group.

Spokesman Ibrahim Kalin said on Thursday the news article that contained the map was based on the agency’s “own newsgathering network,” insisting that the government had not given “the information or directed the agency.”

Kalin says Turkey has no “thought or intention that would endanger the lives of our allies’ soldiers.”

Copyright © 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Topics:
Europe News Latest News Middle East News National News World News
Advertiser Content


Don't Miss

Eastern Shore crab joints

Here's a look at where to go eat crabs on the Eastern Shore. The list is not all-inclusive. It's just a claw in the bucket.

Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!

Recommended
Latest

Star Wars

Every Star Wars movie ranked

What are the best and worst “Star Wars” movies ever made?