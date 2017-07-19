501.5
Turkey changes justice, defense ministers in cabinet shuffle

By The Associated Press July 19, 2017 7:36 am 07/19/2017 07:36am
ANKARA, Turkey (AP) — Turkey’s prime minister has announced a cabinet reshuffle, replacing or swapping 11 ministers in the 26-member council of ministers.

The announcement on Wednesday comes months after President Recep Tayyip Erdogan regained the leadership of Turkey’s ruling party following a narrow win in a referendum ushering in a series of constitutional changes.

Binali Yildirim named legislator Abdulhamit Gul as the new justice minister and former deputy prime minister Nurettin Canikli as the defense minister. The former ministers for justice and defense were appointed deputy prime ministers.

Yildirim made the announcement following a surprise meeting with Erdogan.

Erdogan has complained of a “fatigue” within the ruling party, speaking of a need for rejuvenation.

