501.5
Home » Latest News » World News » Middle East News » The Latest: UN food…

The Latest: UN food agency gains new access to Syria’s Raqqa

By The Associated Press July 12, 2017 8:30 am 07/12/2017 08:30am
Share

BEIRUT (AP) — The Latest on the conflict in Syria (all times local):

3:15 p.m.

The U.N. says it is using newly opened land routes to expand food deliveries to areas around the northern Syrian city of Raqqa, where U.S.-backed Syrian forces are battling Islamic State militants in their self-declared capital.

The new access has allowed the World Food Programme to deliver food to rural areas north of the city for the first time in three years.

The U.N. agency says it is now delivering food every month to nearly 200,000 people in eight hard-to-reach locations inside Raqqa province as well as other areas in a neighboring province.

___

1:05 p.m.

A human rights group says Syrian-Russian airstrikes and artillery attacks on a town in southern Syria last month killed 10 civilians in and near a school.

Human Rights Watch says one of the airstrikes hit the courtyard of a middle school in the town of Tafas in the southern province of Daraa, killing eight people, including a child. It says most of those killed were members of a family who had been displaced from another town.

It says two other civilians, including a child, were killed an hour earlier by artillery attacks near the school.

Bill Van Esveld, senior children’s rights researcher at the U.S.-based Human Rights Watch, said Wednesday that “as long as no one is held responsible for such repeated unlawful attacks, it’s likely they will continue.”

Copyright © 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Topics:
Latest News Living News Middle East News National News World News
Advertiser Content


Don't Miss

ARE THESE TIMELESS TUNES ON YOUR PLAYLIST?

Which tunes do you play at your next summer bash? Take a look at the WTOP Summer Playlist.

Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!

Recommended
Latest

Star Wars

Every Star Wars movie ranked

What are the best and worst “Star Wars” movies ever made?