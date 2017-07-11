501.5
The Latest: Qatar says it will keep aiding Hamas-ruled Gaza

By The Associated Press July 11, 2017 10:02 am 07/11/2017 10:02am
Qatari Ministry of Foreign Affairs officials welcome U.S. Secretary of State Rex Tillerson to Doha, Qatar, Tuesday, July 11, 2017. Tillerson arrived in Qatar as he tries to mediate a dispute between the energy-rich country and its Gulf neighbors. The visit is Tillerson's second stop on a shuttle-diplomacy tour that is also expected to take him to Saudi Arabia, which shares Qatar's only land border and is the most powerful of the four countries lined up against it. (Trevor T. McBride/US State Department via AP)

DOHA, Qatar (AP) — The Latest on the diplomatic crisis between Qatar and its Arab neighbors (all times local):

5 p.m.

A Qatari envoy says the energy-rich nation will continue development projects in the Hamas-ruled Gaza Strip, despite a rift with its Gulf neighbors stemming in part from its ties with the Islamic militant group.

Mohammed El-Amadi spoke Tuesday as he signed a new agreement with a Palestinian contractor to build eight residential buildings.

Qatar has been the largest single donor to Gaza over the past five years, disbursing about a half billion dollars for housing, reconstruction, infrastructure development, and health projects.

Saudi Arabia and its allies have pressed Qatar to end its support to the pan-Arab Muslim Brotherhood movement, the historical parent of the militant Hamas group.

Hamas seized control of Gaza from forces loyal to Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas in 2007.

___

4:45 p.m.

The United States and Qatar have signed an agreement aimed at shoring up the Gulf nation’s counterterrorism efforts.

The memorandum of understanding was signed Tuesday during a visit to the energy-rich country by U.S. Secretary of State Rex Tillerson.

He is in the Gulf on a mission aimed at ending a rift between Qatar and four Arab states that accuse it of supporting extremists. Qatar denies the allegation.

Senior Tillerson adviser R.C. Hammond says the deal outlines “future efforts Qatar can take to fortify its fight against terrorism and actively address terrorism funding issues.”

___

11 a.m.

U.S. Secretary of State Rex Tillerson has departed for Qatar as he tries to mediate a dispute between the energy-rich country and a quartet of Arab nations.

Tillerson left Kuwait City and was due to arrive in the Qatari capital, Doha, before noon on Tuesday.

He has held talks Kuwait’s ruling emir, Sheikh Sabah Al Ahmed Al Sabah, after arriving in Kuwait on Monday.

Sheikh Sabah has been acting as a mediator between Qatar and four states lined up against it: Saudi Arabia, Bahrain, the United Arab Emirates and Egypt.

The quartet broke off relations and cut air, sea and land routes to Qatar in early June. They accuse it of supporting extremist groups — something Qatar denies — and meddling in their affairs.

