The Latest: Israel opens Jerusalem holy site after shooting

Israel has reopened a Jerusalem holy site for worshippers after taking the rare step of shutting it down following a deadly assault there that sparked concerns of a fresh round of violence.

Visitors were seen entering the compound — known to Muslims as the Noble Sanctuary and to Jews as the Temple Mount — on Sunday after Israel imposed new security measures, including metal detectors at the entrance gates and additional security cameras.

For the first time in decades, Israel closed the site Friday after an attack by three Arab citizens of Israel who opened fire from the sacred site and killed two police officers before being shot dead.

The Jerusalem shrine has been the scene of repeated confrontations, including during the current wave of violence over the past two years.

Israeli police say security forces have shot dead a Palestinian assailant behind a pair of recent shooting attacks.

Police spokesman Micky Rosenfeld says that in a joint operation with the military early Sunday forces tracked down the suspect. He says the 34-year-old Palestinian opened fire at the forces with an automatic weapon. The troops returned fire, shooting him dead.

On Friday, three Arab citizens of Israel opened fire at a Jerusalem holy site, killing two police officers before being shot dead. In a first in decades, the site was closed. Israel says it will be gradually reopened.

Since September 2015, Palestinian attackers have killed 45 Israelis, two visiting Americans and a British tourist. Israeli forces have killed more than 255 Palestinians, most of them identified as attackers.

